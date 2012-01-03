(Updates to mid-morning, adds details)

* Rupee up 0.25 pct; seen in 53.05-53.35 band - traders

* Shares up more than 1 pct; could help inflows

MUMBAI, Jan 3 The Indian rupee rose on Tuesday as shares climbed across Asia, bolstering the outlook for capital inflows.

At 9:58 a.m. (0428 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 53.165/53.170 to the dollar, 0.25 percent stronger than Monday's close.

"I guess sentiment is marginally better with equities higher and the dollar a bit weak globally," said Ananth Narayan G., head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Standard Chartered Bank.

The main stock index rose more than 1 percent on signs of an improvement in global risk appetite, which could revival foreign fund investments.

Traders said the rupee, which slumped 15.8 percent in 2011, should trade in a 53.05-53.35 band.

"In the near-term, the rupee will remain largely rangebound, with a bias towards gains on expectations we will see some inflows," said Vikas Babu, a forex trader at state-run Andhra Bank.

The government Delhi said on Sunday individual foreign investors would be allowed to directly buy stocks from Jan. 15. It was the latest step to liberalise Asia's third-largest economy after a year of big losses in the stock market.

The euro edged up against the dollar, but looked set to remain under pressure in 2012 on worries over Europe's debt crisis.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 53.60 rupees.

The market will await key U.S. data including a manufacturing survey on Tuesday and non-farm payroll figures on Friday for direction, traders said.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 53.47, with the total volume at $207 million. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)