MUMBAI Jan 4 The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen for a second day on Wednesday as improving global risk sentiment is seen bolstering capital inflows.

* Asian stocks and the euro firmed as investor risk appetite returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data boosted global shares and commodities and hopes for improved growth outlook grew despite worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

* The rupee should open around 53.00-53.10 to the dollar and move in a 52.70-53.25, traders said. It closed 0.2 percent higher at 53.21/22 on Tuesday.

* At 0239 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a positive start to local shares. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)