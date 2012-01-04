MUMBAI Jan 4 The Indian rupee is
expected to strengthen for a second day on Wednesday as
improving global risk sentiment is seen bolstering capital
inflows.
* Asian stocks and the euro firmed as investor risk appetite
returned after upbeat U.S. and European economic data boosted
global shares and commodities and hopes for improved growth
outlook grew despite worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
* The rupee should open around 53.00-53.10 to the
dollar and move in a 52.70-53.25, traders said. It closed 0.2
percent higher at 53.21/22 on Tuesday.
* At 0239 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were up 0.1 percent,
suggesting a positive start to local shares.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)