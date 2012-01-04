* Indian shares erase early gains, drag rupee

* Rupee seen in 52.92-53.25/dlr range intraday

* Dollar demand from oil importers hurts rupee (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 4 The Indian rupee pulled back from the highs touched in early trade on Wednesday as choppy domestic shares and dollar demand from oil importers weighed.

At 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 53.1500/1525 to the dollar, 0.1 percent stronger than Tuesday's close, after touching a high of 53.10.

"There are some oil bids seen, but nothing much is happening really. I think the rupee will be rangebound unless there is a huge slide in equities," a trader with a private bank said.

He said the rupee is expected to move in a 52.92-53.25 band, and will watch shares for direction.

Indian shares quickly turned negative after opening up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, on profit taking after a two-day rally that pushed up the benchmark index more than 3 percent.

Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.

Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran.

The Indian rupee was the worst performer among the Asian currencies in 2011, and shed about 16 percent during the year, as high current account deficit, stubborn inflation and signs of slower growth caused an outflow of foreign funds.

"With the Reserve Bank of India hamstrung by stubbornly strong non-food core inflation, a further currency and stock market selloff appears quite possible," wrote Christopher Wood of CLSA in a note.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 53.55 rupees.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 53.44, with the total volume at $509 million. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)