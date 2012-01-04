MUMBAI Jan 4 The Indian rupee gained
further in afternoon trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an
improvement in risk appetite globally, although volatile local
shares and oil importers' dollar demand weighed.
* At 2:00 p.m. (0830 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 53.1500/1525 to the dollar, 0.1 percent stronger
than its close on Tuesday.
* Traders said dollar selling by foreign banks also helped
the rupee.
* India's main stock index was about 0.4 percent
higher in choppy trade with investors wary about quarterly
earnings that begin to roll out from next week.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)