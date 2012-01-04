* Traders await clarity on euro zone econ outlook
* Dollar demand from local oil firms hurt local unit
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 4 The Indian rupee ended
higher for the second straight session on Wednesday after
trading in a narrow range, on dollar sales by some foreign
banks, although a retreat in the euro and a fall in domestic
equities capped gains.
Dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest
buyers of the greenback in the domestic foreign exchange market,
also tempered the rupee's rise, traders said.
The rupee ended at 52.95/96 to the
dollar, 0.5 percent stronger than its previous close of 53.21/22
after moving in a band of 52.91 to 53.20 in the session.
"2012 has just started and trading has not gathered full
momentum in global markets. Also, there is still no clarity on
economic outlook of the euro zone, so rupee is likely to stay in
a narrow band," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice
president of foreign exchange trading at the Development Credit
Bank.
Volumes in the dollar-rupee market remained low after curbs
imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on banks' trading limits on
Dec. 15 to curb speculation and support the currency, which had
then hit a record low of 54.30, traders said.
"The USD/INR pair is expected to trade relatively range
bound around 52.80-53.50. The prospect of strong RBI
intervention at around the 53.50 levels should cap further
uptrend in the pair in the near term," said HDFC Bank in a
research note.
India's Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu told Reuters
that the government favours a "hands off" approach on the rupee
exchange rate unless there are sudden fluctuations.
Nerves ahead of a German debt auction helped put European
stock markets in negative territory and halted a surge for the
euro after its biggest one-day gain in nearly two months.
Markets are wary because a similar sale in November did not
receive enough bids to cover the amount offered, the first sign
the crisis could even trouble the currency area's most
successful economy.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.27 rupees, indicating some more short-term
weakness in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 53.30, with the total volume at $3.45 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)