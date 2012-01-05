MUMBAI Jan 5 The Indian rupee is expected to start slightly weaker on Thursday after strengthening for two days in a row, with a drop in Asian shares sparking caution.

* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 53 to the dollar and move in a 52.80 to 53.20 band. It closed 0.5 percent stronger on Wednesday at 52.95/96.

* Asian shares and the euro eased as concerns about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond auction later in the day.

* At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.29 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.08 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)