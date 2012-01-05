MUMBAI Jan 5 The Indian rupee is expected
to start slightly weaker on Thursday after strengthening for two
days in a row, with a drop in Asian shares sparking caution.
* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 53 to
the dollar and move in a 52.80 to 53.20 band. It closed 0.5
percent stronger on Wednesday at 52.95/96.
* Asian shares and the euro eased as concerns about the
ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public
debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond
auction later in the day.
* At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.29 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.08 percent.
