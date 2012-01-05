MUMBAI Jan 5 The Indian rupee backed down
from the day's high on Thursday, dragged by a fall in the euro
and after the local share market turned negative.
* At 2:55 p.m. (0926 GMT), the rupee was at
52.85/86 to the dollar after touching a high of 52.6175 in early
trades. The unit had closed of 0.5 percent stronger at 52.95/96
on Wednesday.
* Credit Suisse upgraded Indian equities to "neutral" from
"underweight," citing cheap valuations, easing headline
inflation and slower earnings estimate downgrades in December.
* Traders said comments by a top central bank official
suggested that interest rates in the country could ease in
coming months boosting growth and pushing equities higher which
in-turn would attract investments from foreign investors.
* Interest rates in India have peaked, Subir Gokarn, a
deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday,
as data showed the food price index dropped for the first time
in nearly six years.
* The euro hit a 15-month low against the dollar and an
11-year low versus the yen on Thursday as concerns about the
euro zone's deepening debt crisis ran high before a French debt
auction later in the day.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)