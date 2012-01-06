MUMBAI Jan 6 The Indian rupee is expected to open lower around 53.10 to the dollar on Friday, weighed down by risk-averse sentiment across Asian markets.

* Traders said the currency, which closed 0.06 percent weaker on Thursday at 52.98/99, may weaken to as far as 53.30, a level traders said could see central bank intervention.

* Asian shares edged down on worries the euro zone debt crisis is crippling European banks, but more positive U.S. data helped curb the losses.

* At 0229 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.87 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were down 0.48 percent.

* The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely watched French debt auction drew solid demand. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)