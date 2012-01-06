MUMBAI Jan 6 The Indian rupee is expected
to open lower around 53.10 to the dollar on Friday, weighed down
by risk-averse sentiment across Asian markets.
* Traders said the currency, which closed 0.06 percent
weaker on Thursday at 52.98/99, may weaken to as far as 53.30, a
level traders said could see central bank intervention.
* Asian shares edged down on worries the euro zone debt
crisis is crippling European banks, but more positive U.S. data
helped curb the losses.
* At 0229 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.87 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures traded in Singapore were down 0.48
percent.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket
of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro
floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely
watched French debt auction drew solid demand.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)