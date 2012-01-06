* Rupee seen in 52-54/dlr range near-term - BNP Paribas
* Euro zone, domestic economy watched for cues
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 6 The Indian rupee closed
stronger on Friday, ending the week with a 0.7 percent gain as
foreign investors bought local debt, but analysts said the local
unit will remain under pressure in the near term.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
52.7150/7250 to the dollar, 0.5 percent stronger than Thursday's
close of 52.98/99, after moving in a 52.70 to 52.95 percent
band.
"People are looking for cues like an improvement in general
risk appetite, including the situation in Europe, measures to
improve India's fiscal deficit, and stock flows," said Chin
Thio, senior FX strategist, BNP Paribas in Singapore.
Thio expects the rupee to trade in a 52.00-54.00 range in
the near-term.
The rupee is also likely to take direction from the movement
of the dollar against other major currencies.
The dollar is now in a consolidation mode, but looks set for
extended gains, which builds a strong case for extended rupee
weakness, said J. Moses Harding, head of asset-liabilities
committee at IndusInd Bank, a private sector lender in Mumbai.
Dollar inflows due to foreign institutional investors buying
Indian debt, supported the rupee during the session, despite
choppy local shares and a global risk averse sentiment.
In late November, Securities Exchange Board of India, the
capital market regulator, auctioned the enhanced debt limit for
foreign funds, which was oversubscribed.
Foreign funds have to use up the limits to buy government
debt by mid-January, which will otherwise expire.
Net inflows into debt so far in January, at $1.03 billion
has far outstripped equity related flows which stands at $190
million, data from the Securities & Exchange Board of India
showed.
Exporters selling dollars also aided the local unit, traders
said.
Indian shares erased losses in late trade to end marginally
higher, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries,
even as investors stayed cautious in anticipation of company
earnings beginning next week.
The euro hit 16-month lows against the dollar and sterling
and hovered near an 11-year low versus the yen, with further
declines expected as worries grow about a worsening euro zone
debt crisis and sovereign funding pressures.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.02, indicating more weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 52.96, on total volume of $3.04 billion.
