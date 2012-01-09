MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian rupee should open weaker around 52.85-52.90 to the dollar on Monday after worries about Europe's debt crisis sapped global risk appetite in most Asian markets.

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday the rupee, which slumped nearly 16 percent in 2011, would remain under pressure until the euro zone problem is resolved. The rupee closed 0.5 percent stronger on Friday at 52.7150/7250.

* The euro sank against the dollar and the yen and Asian stocks stalled on Monday, as renewed gloom about the fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S. economy.

* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 1.06 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were down 0.88 percent, indicating a weak start for the local share market. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)