MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian rupee should open
weaker around 52.85-52.90 to the dollar on Monday after worries
about Europe's debt crisis sapped global risk appetite in most
Asian markets.
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday the
rupee, which slumped nearly 16 percent in 2011, would remain
under pressure until the euro zone problem is resolved. The
rupee closed 0.5 percent stronger on Friday at
52.7150/7250.
* The euro sank against the dollar and the yen and Asian
stocks stalled on Monday, as renewed gloom about the fallout
from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of
vigour in the U.S. economy.
* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 1.06 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures traded in Singapore were down 0.88
percent, indicating a weak start for the local share market.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)