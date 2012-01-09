* Rupee in 52.60-52.90/dlr range in session - traders
* Unit could rise to 48.50/dlr by end of 2012- StanChart
(Adds details, background, quotes)
MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian rupee fell on
Monday, in tandem with weakness in local shares as the economy
is expected to slow more than earlier estimated and the dollar
continued to strengthen globally, reinforcing its status as a
safe-haven currency.
At 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), the rupee was at 52.76/77
to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 52.7150/7250 and
most traders expect the unit in a range of 52.60 to 52.90 for
the session.
"Global strength for the dollar is the main worry for rupee
as of now," said a foreign exchange trader at a state-owned
bank.
The euro hit a 16-month low versus the dollar and an 11-year
trough against the yen on Monday following a slew of negative
news from the euro zone over the weekend.
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said the
economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year,
lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued
by his government last month.
Singh's estimate has reinforced growing fears that a slowing
global economy and a series of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of
India since March 2010 has hurt the economy more than expected.
"We now have to watch the flows to domestic debt market," the
trader added, hinting that such inflows could help reverse some
of the rupee's losses. On Friday, the rupee had closed the week
with a 0.7 percent gain, helped by foreign investors rushing to
meet a deadline to buy local debt.
For a story on the enhanced debt limits for FIIs, see
. Foreign funds have to use up the limits to buy
government debt by mid-January, which will otherwise expire.
Net inflows into debt so far in January, at $1.03 billion
has far outstripped equity related flows which stands at $190
million, data from the Securities & Exchange Board of India
showed.
But, despite negative factors like a widening trade and
fiscal deficit along side a still high inflation rate, traders
and analysts expect the rupee to rebound in the coming months of
2012.
"We expect FX risks to recede as 2012 progresses, with
sluggish Indian rupee performance in early 2012 giving way to
strong gains in H2 (second half). We forecast USD-INR at 48.50
by the year-end," said Standard Chartered in a research note on
Friday.
The rupee dropped 16 percent in 2011 to hit a record low of
54.30 on Dec. 15.
Expected monetary easing from the central bank, a fall in
non-oil imports due to lower economic growth and the already
announced steps to boost dollar inflows will bolster the rupee,
Standard Chartered said in the note.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.07, indicating more weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 52.97 on total volume of $511 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)