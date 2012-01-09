MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian rupee recouped
early losses and was stronger in afternoon trades on Monday as
the local share market pulled back from its lows and dollar
inflows aided.
* At 2:28 p.m. (0858 GMT), the rupee was at
52.5950/6000 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of
52.7150/7250. The unit had dipped to 52.87 in early trade.
* Traders said strong interest from foreign funds looking to
invest in Indian debt prompted dollar flows which aided the
rupee.
* For a story on the enhanced debt limits for FIIs, see
. Foreign funds have to use up the limits to buy
government debt by mid-January, which will otherwise expire.
* India's main share index was down 0.4 percent
after falling as much as 1 percent.
