MUMBAI Jan 10 The Indian rupee is
expected to rise for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as
foreign funds buy debt before government-auctioned limits expire
in mid-January.
* For a story on enhanced debt limits for foreign
institutional investors, see.
* An improvement in global risk appetite, which nudged Asian
equities higher and helped the euro hold its ground, should also
underpin the rupee.
* At 0230 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 1.12 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were up 0.34 percent,
indicating a positive start for local shares.
* Traders forecast the rupee would open around
52.40 to the dollar and move in band of 52.30 to 52.70. It had
risen 0.5 percent on Monday to 52.50/51, near a three-week high.
* Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns
over funding of euro zone sovereigns ahead of key auctions this
week and of the debt crisis spilling over into the wider
financial system kept investors cautious about taking riskier
positions.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)