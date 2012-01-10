* Domestic share market rises over 1.5 pct
* Rupee may touch 51.50/dlr soon - HDFC Bank
(Updates with details, background, quotes)
MUMBAI Jan 10 The Indian rupee rose to a
near four-week high on Tuesday as foreign funds bought
government debt before limits on the amount of bonds they can
buy expire in mid-January.
A more than 1.5 percent rise in Indian share prices added to
the positive view on the currency, traders said.
At 10:29 a.m. (0459 GMT), the rupee was at 52.25/26
to the dollar, close to the early high of 52.24, a level not
seen since Dec. 16 and above Monday's close of 52.50/51.
"People seem to be comfortable going short on the dollar
owing to improving risk sentiment," said Ashtosh Raina, head of
foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank. "It is quite possible the
rupee could touch 51.50 in the next few sessions."
Traders said foreign funds' interest in government debt has
picked up on rising expectations that the central bank will soon
start easing interest rates to boost faltering growth.
In November, the government raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by a
total of $10 billion to help boost foreign inflows. The auction
for the limits was conducted on Nov. 30 and rights to buy the
bonds must be used by mid January.
Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at
about $1.6 billion, compared with about $211 million for
equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of
India.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said India's economy
would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, below the
7.5 percent the government forecast last month.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.53, indicating some weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 52.50 on total volume of $927 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)