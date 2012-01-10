* Indian shares close 2.2 pct higher; aids rupee
* Rupee posts biggest single day gain since Dec. 16
* Net inflows into debt so far in Jan at $1.65 bln
(Adds details, quotes, background, updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 10 The Indian rupee surged to
its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday on the back of
a sharp rally in shares, dollar sales by exporters and foreign
inflows into government debt.
The market also appeared to take comfort from a reiteration
by the Finance Ministry of Moodys' decision in December to
upgrade the short-term ceiling on Indian foreign currency bank
deposits to P-3 from NP.
The rupee closed at 51.70/71 to the dollar, its
strongest since Dec. 8, and 1.5 percent higher than Monday's
close of 52.50/51.
It was the currency's biggest intraday gain since Dec. 16.
"It would be a prudent case for the central bank to buy
dollars after the rupee strengthens beyond 52," said J. Moses
Harding, head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank.
"They have been selling dollars, and should be concerned
with excessive volatility on the appreciation side as well."
Indian shares rallied 2.2 percent to their highest close in
a month on expectations that easing inflationary pressure will
pave the way for the central bank to begin unwinding tight
monetary policy this month.
Traders said exporter selling of dollars from 52.20 levels
added to the rupee's strength.
Expectations of a formal notification on the removal of
foreign direct investment limits in the single-brand retail
sector, also cheered the market.
New Delhi will likely issue a notification later on Tuesday
to formally remove the restrictions, government source said.
Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at
about $1.65 billion, compared with about $213 million for
equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of
India.
"I think that the rate outlook is going to continue to be
supportive for debt purchases, and foreigners may be getting
ahead of the rate cuts with positioning," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.02, indicating some weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 51.95 on total volume of $6.1 billion.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)