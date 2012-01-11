MUMBAI Jan 11 The Indian rupee is likely to rise on Wednesday in anticipation of more dollar inflows after the government liberalised the country's single-brand retail sector.

* Traders said the currency should open around 51.60 to the dollar and move in band of 51.50 to 51.90. It had risen 1.5 percent on Tuesday to a one-month high of 51.70/71 on strong foreign fund flows into local debt.

* Gains across Asian equities may also add to the rupee's strength, traders said.

* At 0228 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.1 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.09 percent, indicating a mildly positive start for local shares.

* On Tuesday, India formally eliminated restrictions on foreign investment in its single-brand retail sector, opening the door to the likes of Swedish furniture giant IKEA to open stores in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)