* Euro hits session low vs dlr; weighs on rupee
* Local shares end little changed; factory data eyed
* Oil demand also weighs on rupee - traders
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 11 The Indian rupee snapped a
three-day rising streak to end down on Wednesday, after
see-sawing through the day, tracking choppy shares, with dollar
demand from oil importers and a weak euro weighing.
The rupee closed at 51.90/91 to the dollar, 0.4
percent weaker than Tuesday's close of 51.70/71, after moving in
a 51.53 to 51.92 band.
A fragile European economy could further hurt sentiment and
keep investors at bay, dragging the rupee lower against the
dollar in coming days, traders said.
The rupee has risen 2.5 percent in the three sessions to
Tuesday, largely buoyed by foreign funds buying into local debt,
before the limits they won to buy such paper expire in
mid-January.
"I do acknowledge that recent gains in the rupee is due to
buying of shares and inflows by FIIs, but these are early days,"
said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign
exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"It's looking like portfolio adjustment play rather than
some form of medium-term bullish play," he said.
The euro hit a session low against the dollar on Wednesday
after Fitch ratings agency said the European Central Bank should
do more to solve the region's debt crisis.
"We will need to see how it (the rupee) plays out post the
expiry of the government security limits in the coming few
days," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said, when asked if
the rupee rally was short-lived.
Indian shares closed little changed in cautious and choppy
trading ahead of industrial output data due on Thursday and
quarterly results that are expected to show a slowdown in
earnings growth.
Oil is India's largest import item and dollar demand from
oil refiners also weighed on the rupee, traders said.
Dealers will closely watch the industrial output print, due
Thursday, for further cues on the economy and likely central
bank move on Jan 24.
India's industrial output likley rose at an
annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in
infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll
forecast.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.27, indicating some weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 52.13 on total volume of $5.2 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)