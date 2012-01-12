MUMBAI Jan 12 The Indian rupee was firm
in the afternoon trade on Thursday as dollar inflows into local
debt continued, though weak local shares and importers' demand
for dollars, limited the rise.
* At 3:18 p.m. (0948 GMT), the rupee was at
51.7450/7500 to the dollar, 0.3 percent higher than Wednesday's
close of 51.90/91.
* Lingering concerns over euro zone funding issues also kept
the mood in local foreign exchange market cautious, traders
said.
* Nervous investors kept the euro and stocks in a narrow
range on Thursday with interest focused on any signal from the
European Central Bank's rate meeting about a policy easing and a
Spanish bond sale that will test demand for Europe's debt.
* Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at
about $1.76 billion, compared with about $291 million for
equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of
India data till Jan 11.
* India's main share index was down 0.9 percent
after software bellwether Infosys cut its full-year
revenue forecast. Strong factory data for November failed to
allay concerns about economic growth.
* Industrial production recovered in November, rising 5.9
percent from a year earlier, data released by the government
showed.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)