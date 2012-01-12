MUMBAI Jan 12 The Indian rupee was firm in the afternoon trade on Thursday as dollar inflows into local debt continued, though weak local shares and importers' demand for dollars, limited the rise.

* At 3:18 p.m. (0948 GMT), the rupee was at 51.7450/7500 to the dollar, 0.3 percent higher than Wednesday's close of 51.90/91.

* Lingering concerns over euro zone funding issues also kept the mood in local foreign exchange market cautious, traders said.

* Nervous investors kept the euro and stocks in a narrow range on Thursday with interest focused on any signal from the European Central Bank's rate meeting about a policy easing and a Spanish bond sale that will test demand for Europe's debt.

* Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at about $1.76 billion, compared with about $291 million for equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India data till Jan 11.

* India's main share index was down 0.9 percent after software bellwether Infosys cut its full-year revenue forecast. Strong factory data for November failed to allay concerns about economic growth.

* Industrial production recovered in November, rising 5.9 percent from a year earlier, data released by the government showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)