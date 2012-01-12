* RBI probably sold dollars around 51.74 level - traders
* Indian shares fall 0.9 percent, limiting rupee gains
* Current account gap seen weighing on rupee
* ECB meeting results awaited
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 12 The Indian rupee closed
higher on Thursday as foreign funds continued to invest in local
debt, though weak domestic shares and dollar demand from oil
importers put a lid on gains.
The Reserve Bank of India probably sold dollars around the
51.74 rupee level in late trading, which further supported the
currency, traders said.
The rupee ended at 51.60/61 to the dollar, up from
Wednesday's close of 51.90/91, rising as high as 51.52 after the
suspected intervention.
"The rupee's recent gains have been flow-driven, but the
outlook is weak because the debt crisis in Europe is far from
over," said S. Nagaraja, head of forex dealing at Al Rostamani
International Exchange.
"However, sharp volatility is unlikely because the Reserve
Bank of India will put a check on sharp moves in either
direction," he added.
In an attempt to arrest the sharp slide of the rupee, the
RBI intervened in the forex market for a third consecutive month
in November in its biggest sale of dollars in more two-and-half
years, data released on Thursday showed.
Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at
about $2.07 billion, substantially more than the $387.15 million
invested in equities, data from the Securities and Exchange
Board of India showed.
Traders and economists expected the rupee to weaken in the
weeks ahead on worries about India's current account deficit,
and as investors remain wary of taking on risky assets.
The currency of a country that runs a sustained trade
deficit has to depreciate, V. Balakrishnan, chief financial of
Infosys Ltd, said after India's No. 2 software exporter released
quarterly results.
"India is seen as an emerging market risk," he said. "To
that extent money is not coming in when the environment is very
volatile," he said, adding India's political system is paralysed
and no reforms are happening. "So if you put all this together,
the currency has to depreciate," Balakrishnan said.
(For a factbox on the steps taken by the central bank and
the government to stem the rupee's fall, see )
India's main share index closed down 0.9 percent
after Infosys cut its full-year revenue forecast.
Strong factory data for November failed to allay concerns
about economic growth.
Industrial production recovered in November, rising 5.9
percent from a year earlier. Traders are now awaiting December
headline inflation data due on Monday for clues on what action,
if any, the RBI will announce on Jan. 24
The euro edged up, helped by strong demand at an auction of
Spanish bonds but it faces selling if the European Central Bank,
which is meeting on Thursday, hints at more interest rate cuts.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.04, indicating some weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 51.8 on total volume of $4.3 billion.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)