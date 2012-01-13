* Rupee may not fall below 49/dlr in 2012 - Citigroup
* Net inflows into Indian debt $2.07 bln so far in Jan
(Updates with details, background, quotes)
MUMBAI Jan 13 The Indian rupee rose to a
five-week high on Friday, propelled by dollar flows into local
debt and equities as a rebound in factory production suggested
an improving economic outlook.
Strong demand at Spanish and Italian debt auctions also
encouraged investors to take on more risk, helping to boost the
Indian currency, traders said.
At 11:02 a.m. (0532 GMT), the rupee was at 51.45/46
to the dollar after hitting 51.3550, a level last seen on Dec.
7. It closed at 51.60/61 on Thursday.
"The rupee is being supported by the improvement in global
risk sentiment," said Gaurav Garg, Asia foreign exchange and
local markets strategist at Citigroup in Singapore.
"And steps taken by the Indian authorities like
liberalisation of the single-brand retail and the deregulation
of interest rates on non-resident deposits, inflows of which are
generally sticky in nature, are seen boosting dollar inflows."
Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at
about $2.07 billion, substantially more than the $387.15 million
invested in equities, data from the Securities and Exchange
Board of India showed.
Citigroup's Garg, however, believes the rupee is unlikely to
strengthen beyond 49 to the dollar during 2012 and that it will
continue to underperform other major Asian currencies because of
India's current account and budget deficits.
New Delhi is widely expected to miss by a large margin its
fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP for the financial
year that ends in March.
Data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Dec. 30 showed
that while the current account deficit remained
unchanged at $16.9 billion in the September quarter from a year
earlier, the trade gap widened to $43.9 billion.
Industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November in a sign
that the economy was gathering momentum and that the RBI may not
ease rates immediately.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.82, indicating some weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 51.65 on total volume of $1.09 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)