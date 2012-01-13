* Rupee gains 2.3 percent this week; inflows aid
* Net inflows in Indian debt so far in Jan at $2.61 bln
* Rupee seen in 50.20-52.20/dlr range next week - trader
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 13 The Indian rupee posted its
biggest weekly gain in over two months, aided by robust inflows
and positive local shares, with dollar demand from oil importers
keeping a lid on the rise.
On Friday, the partially convertible rupee closed
at 51.5350/5450 to the dollar after hitting 51.28, a level last
seen on Dec. 5. It closed at 51.60/61 on Thursday.
The rupee strengthened by 2.29 percent this week, its second
successive week of gains, after adding 0.7 percent last week.
"The market is cutting long positions in dollar because of
the RBI restrictions in place," said Anil Kumar Bhansali,
vice-president, Mecklai Financials.
The Reserve Bank of India recently reduced the net overnight
open position limit (NOOPL) of authorised dealers in the foreign
exchange market, potentially reducing capacity of market
participants for taking trading positions.
The central bank has also been intervening more actively in
the foreign exchange market in recent months to curb the rupee's
losses. RBI sold a net $2.92 billion in November, its highest
dollar sales in over two-and-half years.
The rupee's recent recovery has also largely been aided by
continued investment into Indian debt by foreign funds, who
must invest by mid-January, to utilise previously won limits.
Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stood at
about $2.61 billion, substantially more than $488.5 million
invested in equities, latest data from the Securities and
Exchange Board of India showed.
The rupee is seen in a 50.20 to 52.20 range next week,
Mecklai's Bhansali said.
Indian shares rose to their highest weekly close in five
weeks, on expectations renewed policy reforms by the government
and easing inflation will give a much needed boost to the
country's slowing economy.
Industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November, a sign that
Asia's third largest economy was gathering momentum, raising
hopes of more inflows.
The euro fell to the day's low on Friday after an Italian
debt sale could not reach the heights of a stellar Spanish
auction the previous day, a reminder that Europe's debt crisis
is unresolved and the currency's downtrend is entrenched.
Economists remain cautious about the rupee on global and
domestic worries.
"In the near term, we continue to see risks of further rupee
weakness, notwithstanding central bank policy moves, due to
concerns from Europe and a weak balance of payments situation,"
Tushar Poddar, an economist at Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Data released by the RBI on Dec. 30 showed that while the
current account deficit remained unchanged at $16.9
billion in the September quarter from a year earlier, the trade
gap widened to $43.9 billion.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.92, indicating some weakness in the short-term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 51.7 on total volume of $4.4 billion.
