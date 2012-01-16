MUMBAI, Jan 16 The Indian rupee reversed most early losses on Monday helped by a pullback in domestic equities and supported by robust dollar inflows. * At 3:08 p.m. (0938 GMT), the rupee was at 51.55/56 to the dollar after dipping to 51.79 in early trades. It closed at 51.5350/5450 on Friday. * Movement in the euro will now be eyed for cues on risk appetite as fears that S&P's mass euro zone sovereign rating cuts and a Greek debt standoff would worsen Europe's debt crisis, traders said. * Last Friday, Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster Germany. * India's main share index was up 0.1 percent in a choppy session. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)