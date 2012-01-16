MUMBAI, Jan 16 The Indian rupee reversed
most early losses on Monday helped by a pullback in domestic
equities and supported by robust dollar inflows.
* At 3:08 p.m. (0938 GMT), the rupee was at
51.55/56 to the dollar after dipping to 51.79 in early trades.
It closed at 51.5350/5450 on Friday.
* Movement in the euro will now be eyed for cues on risk
appetite as fears that S&P's mass euro zone sovereign rating
cuts and a Greek debt standoff would worsen Europe's debt
crisis, traders said.
* Last Friday, Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and
Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster
Germany.
* India's main share index was up 0.1 percent in a
choppy session.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)