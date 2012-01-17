MUMBAI Jan 17 The Indian rupee is seen
opening little changed on Tuesday and should trade with a
positive bias on expectations for dollar inflows, traders said.
* The central bank's monetary policy review on Jan. 24 is
awaited for direction, they said.
* The rupee should open around 51.34 to 51.37 to
the dollar and move in a band of 51.20 to 51.50, traders said.
It strengthened 0.3 percent on Monday to 51.36/37.
* The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday
after China's fourth-quarter GDP growth came in at an annual
rate of 8.9 percent, slightly above market expectations of an
8.7 percent rise.
* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 1.18 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore was 0.02 percent lower.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)