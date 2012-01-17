MUMBAI, Jan 17 The Indian rupee held on to
a two-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by dollar inflows and a
surge in the local equities as global risk appetite improved
after better-than-expected growth data from China.
* At 2:01 p.m. (0831 GMT), the rupee was at
50.92/93 to the dollar, after hitting 50.91, a level not seen
since Nov. 17. The unit is 0.9 percent stronger from Monday's
close of 51.36/37.
* The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday
after China's fourth-quarter GDP growth came in at an annual
rate of 8.9 percent, slightly above market expectations of an
8.7 percent rise.
* Indian shares surged 1.7 percent driven by signs of easing
domestic inflation and positive risk sentiment after cheering
Chinese growth data.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)