* China growth data, German ZEW fuel global risk appetite
* Rupee may rise to 50.50/dlr - Development Credit Bank
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 17 The Indian rupee hit a
two-month high on Tuesday, propelled by dollar inflows, and as
strong China growth data and better-than-expected German
business sentiment improved appetite for riskier assets
globally.
The rupee rose 1.24 percent to end at 50.73/74 to
the dollar, close to its intraday high of 50.70 -- a level last
seen on Nov. 17, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Risk sentiment definitely improved and the dollar got sold
for most part of the day," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate
vice president of foreign exchange trading at Development Credit
Bank.
He expects the rupee to rise up to 50.50 to the dollar in
coming sessions and does not expect the central bank to buy
dollars at current levels.
The government's decision to raise import duty on gold and
silver earlier in the day helped the rupee rise as the move
could help lower India's yawning trade deficit, traders
said.
India is the biggest consumer of bullion and the
dollar-quoted yellow metal along with crude oil forms a major
chunk of the country's massive import bill which is typically
higher than the exports.
According to data from the central bank on Dec. 30, India's
trade gap widened to $43.9 billion in the September quarter from
$37 billion a year ago, while the current account deficit stood
at $16.9 billion.
Intermittent dollar demand from domestic oil companies, the
biggest buyers of the greenback checked rupee gains, traders
said.
The euro rose for the first time in three trading sessions
on Tuesday and Indian shares rallied 1.7 percent to their
highest close in almost six weeks.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward
contracts were quoted at 51.09, indicating some weakness
in the short term in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.93 on total volume of $7.11 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)