MUMBAI Jan 18 The Indian rupee is
expected to extend gains to a fifth consecutive session on
Wednesday, riding on a wave of capital inflows after the
government recently raised the ceiling on foreign investment in
debt.
* Higher interest rates on deposits by non-resident Indians
are also helping the rupee, traders said, adding a government
decision on Tuesday to raise the import duty on gold and silver
would underpin the currency.
* Traders forecast the rupee would open around
50.60 to 50.65 to the dollar and move in a band of 50.30 to
50.80. It closed up 1.24 percent on Tuesday at 50.73/74 after
hitting a two-month high of 50.70 during trade.
* At 0234 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.18 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures traded in Singapore was 0.22 percent
lower.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)