* Rupee touches highest level since Nov 14
* Euro rises on talk IMF could do more to solve debt crises
(Adds details, quotes, update to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 18 The Indian rupee rose for
the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday and touched its
highest in more than two months, driven by robust dollar inflows
and a rise in the euro, though dollar demand from oil importers
tempered gains.
The rupee ended at 50.3750/3850 to the dollar,
after rising to 50.38 -- its highest since Nov. 14. It rose 0.7
percent from its Tuesday's close of 50.73/74.
"Sentiment is definitely positive for the rupee and inflows
are happening," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange
trading for HDFC Bank.
Foreign funds bought about $3.02 billion of Indian
debt so far in January and invested more than $854 million in
equities, data from Securities and Exchange Board of India
showed.
"There is also the fear of Reserve Bank of India
intervention. So most people will not be comfortable going long
(dollars)," Raina said. "The rupee may move to 48.60, but the
time frame is difficult to gauge."
The RBI is suspected to have intervened intermittently in
the foreign exchange market, the latest being on Jan. 12
to help shore-up the rupee which touched a
record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
Data from the central bank last week showed it intervened in
November in its biggest sale of dollars in over two-and-half
years.
Recent measures by the government to raise the ceiling on
foreign investment in debt, deregulation of interest rates on
deposits by non-resident Indians, coupled with a government
decision to raise the import duty on gold and silver was
providing some support to the currency, traders said.
Steps taken by the RBI to reduce the scope for speculation
in the currency market also continued to support rupee, they
said. For a factbox on the steps, see
European shares and the euro got a boost on Wednesday on
talk the IMF may do more to help resolve the European debt
crisis but worries over the outcome of crucial Greek debt
restructuring negotiations limited any gains.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were being quoted at 50.8, indicating some weakness in the short
term in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.55 on total volume of $6.22 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)