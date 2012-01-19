MUMBAI Jan 19 The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, driven by rising foreign portfolio investments.

* Foreign institutional investors bought about $3 billion of local debt and moved $854 million into shares since the new year began, data from the market regulator showed.

* Traders forecast the rupee would open around 50.30 to the dollar and move in a band of 50.00 to 50.50. It closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday at 50.3750/3850, after hitting 50.38 -- its strongest since Nov. 14.

* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment.

* At 0223 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.74 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore was 0.87 percent higher. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)