MUMBAI, Jan 20 The Indian rupee could
strengthen past 50 to the dollar for the first time in more than
two months on Friday, propelled by sustained dollar flows into
shares and debts.
* Recent measures by the Reserve Bank of India to curb
corporate and interbank speculation and opening up the dollar
supplies from non-resident Indian and foreign investors has
accelerated dollar inflows, traders said.
* Traders forecast the rupee would open around
50.10 to 50.15 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.80 to
50.40. During trade on Thursday, it hit 50.07, its strongest
since Nov. 14 before closing at 50.25/26, firmer than 50.375/385
the day before and up for the sixth session in a row.
* Gains in Asian shares and a firmer euro after successful
bond sales in Spain and France will boost risk sentiment and aid
the rupee, traders said.
* At 0204 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.32 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore was 0.46 percent higher.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)