MUMBAI, Jan 20 The Indian rupee could strengthen past 50 to the dollar for the first time in more than two months on Friday, propelled by sustained dollar flows into shares and debts. * Recent measures by the Reserve Bank of India to curb corporate and interbank speculation and opening up the dollar supplies from non-resident Indian and foreign investors has accelerated dollar inflows, traders said. * Traders forecast the rupee would open around 50.10 to 50.15 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.80 to 50.40. During trade on Thursday, it hit 50.07, its strongest since Nov. 14 before closing at 50.25/26, firmer than 50.375/385 the day before and up for the sixth session in a row. * Gains in Asian shares and a firmer euro after successful bond sales in Spain and France will boost risk sentiment and aid the rupee, traders said. * At 0204 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.32 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore was 0.46 percent higher. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)