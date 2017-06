MUMBAI Jan 20 The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars in the foreign exchange market around the 50.45-50.47 rupee level to support the currency after it hit its day's low, five traders said.

At 4:25 p.m. (1055 GMT), the rupee was at 50.37/38 to the dollar after dipping to 50.48. It closed at 50.25/26 on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)