MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian rupee is expected to
open little changed on Monday as dollar demand from oil
importers is likely to offset capital inflows.
* The rupee should open around 50.15 to 50.20 to
the dollar and move between 50.00 and 50.30, compared with
Friday's close of 50.175/185, traders said.
* Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against
the yen with investors buoyed after the U.S. market hit an
almost four-year high last week and with higher European stocks
reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.
* At 0234 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.24 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.2 percent higher.
* Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are
the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.
