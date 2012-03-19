* Turnover in rupee/dlr trade seen subdued
* Domestic equities fall more than 1 percent
* Rupee may face selling pressure before fiscal year
end-traders
(Adds quotes, comments, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian rupee fell back on
Monday as local stocks dropped for the third straight session
and foreign capital inflows dried up during the session amid
subdued volumes towards the close of the fiscal year.
The rupee is seen moving in a range of 49.85 to 50.50 to the
dollar this week, although some traders did not rule out a bout
of selling towards the end of the month as banks close accounts
for the 2011/12 fiscal year.
The rupee ended at 50.23/24 to the dollar, after
rising to 50.0650 in early trades. It had closed at 50.175/185
on Friday.
Dollar inflows into local debt likely supported the Indian
currency early in the session. However, a fall in local equities
pulled the rupee lower.
The inflows had came after an auction on Friday of unused
limits, which allow foreign institutional investors to buy
long-term government and corporate bonds, was oversubscribed.
"49.85 has emerged as a very strong resistance for the rupee
and as the year end approaches traders will look to crystallise
profits," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice president of
foreign exchange trading at Development Credit Bank.
"It is also the quarter end and the month end, so market
could turn biddish (on the dollar)."
The government's budget for 2012/13 was also seen as
negative for the currency since it offered no new solutions to
address the country's fiscal constraints, traders said.
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said the budget was
credit negative for Asia's third largest economy.
Technical charts also hinted at selling pressure on the
rupee if it failed to strengthen past the 50 level soon, b ut
most traders expect any sharp slide in the rupee to be cut short
by the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India has been actively intervening in
the local foreign exchange market over the past few months to
shore up the currency in case of acute selling pressure.
The RBI sold a net $7.3 billion in January in the spot
market, after sales of $7.8 billion in December, data released
by the RBI last week showed.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.71.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
ended at 50.3625, on the MCX-SX at 50.3700 and on the United
Stock Exchange at 50.3400, on a total volume of $3.29 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)