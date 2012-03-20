MUMBAI, March 20 The Indian rupee is expected to open mostly steady on Tuesday as dollar demand from oil importers is seen offsetting foreign fund inflows. * Traders said the rupee will take its cues from local shares. * At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.5 percent and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.02 percent higher. * The rupee should open around 50.20 to 50.25 to the dollar and move between 50.05 and 50.45 during the day, traders said. On Monday, it closed at 50.23/24. * Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)