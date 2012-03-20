MUMBAI, March 20 The Indian rupee is expected to
open mostly steady on Tuesday as dollar demand from oil
importers is seen offsetting foreign fund inflows.
* Traders said the rupee will take its cues from local
shares.
* At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.5 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.02 percent higher.
* The rupee should open around 50.20 to 50.25 to
the dollar and move between 50.05 and 50.45 during the day,
traders said. On Monday, it closed at 50.23/24.
* Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are
the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.
