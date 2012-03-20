* Cloudy outlook on foreign fund inflow as rate cut
expectation dampened
* Caution from banks before end of FY12 weighs on currency
* Dollar buys from oil importers weigh, exporters seek
better levels
(Adds quotes, outlook, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 20 The Indian rupee fell for a
second consecutive session on Tuesday as outlook on foreign
capital flows into local stocks and debt turned cloudy after
hopes of interest rates cuts faded.
Persistent dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest
buyers of the greenback in the local currency market, also
weighed on the rupee, traders said.
The rupee ended at 50.39/40 to the dollar, down
from Monday's close of 50.23/24, after moving in a 50.1850 to
50.4250 range during the session.
"Outlook is bearish for the rupee," said Subramaniam Sharma,
director of brokerage Greenback Forex.
"Rate cut expectations from the RBI have slowly gone down
and some year-end closing of open position may also weigh on
rupee. And if it weakens past 50.60 then a move towards 50.80
and then 51.00 is very possible."
Most local banks will close their account books for the
current financial year on March 31.
Expectations of a sharp reduction in policy rates by the
Reserve Bank of India have been dampened by the sticky global
oil prices, a key influencer of inflation in Asia's third
largest economy which relies heavily on imported oil.
RBI Governor D. Subbarao said the bank was worried about
inflation in essential items like food and fuel, but Deputy
Governor Subir Gokarn noted that slowing growth and a fall in
commodity prices may help rein in inflation.
Standard Chartered reduced its expectations of rates cuts in
2012/13 to 75 basis points, from 150 basis points earlier
forecast, citing higher crude oil prices and a domestic excise
duty hike.
Some traders, however, do not expect a sharp slide in the
rupee as the central bank is seen intervening actively to
support the currency.
The RBI sold a net $7.3 billion in January in the spot
market, after sales of $7.8 billion in December, data released
by the RBI last week showed.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.88.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.50, on a total volume of $4 billion.
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)