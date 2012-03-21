MUMBAI, March 21 The Indian rupee is expected to
open steady on Wednesday in the absence of any distinct clues,
and the market will watch local share movement for further
direction, traders said.
* The rupee is expected to move between 50.20 and
50.70 during the day, dealers said. On Tuesday, it closed at
50.39/40.
* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.09 percent and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.17 percent higher.
* Dollar demand from oil importers is likely to weigh on the
local unit. Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners
are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)