* Local equities rise over 1.6 percent
* Likely dollar sales by RBI near 50.65 levels - traders
* Outlook on rupee still bearish, may move towards 51/dlr
(Adds quotes, outlook, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 21 The Indian rupee fell to its
weakest level in two weeks on Wednesday, despite upbeat
sentiment in local stocks and suspected dollar sales by the
central bank to shore up the domestic currency.
The rupee ended at 50.66/67 to the dollar, close to
its low of 50.68, a level last seen on March 7, and weaker than
Tuesday's close of 50.39/40.
Traders said dollar demand from oil importers and payments
related to defence equipment purchase hurt the local currency in
early trade, and could have likely prompted the Reserve Bank of
India to intervene near 50.63-50.65 levels.
The rupee partially recovered in afternoon trade on the back
of a bounce in local stocks and gains in the euro since the
single currency is tracked by local traders for cues on global
risk appetite.
"But strength in INR looks very fleeting," said Naveen
Raghuvanshi, associate vice-president of foreign currency
trading at Development Credit Bank.
"And after a possible temporary resistance near 50.35, we
could see a slow move back towards 51 as the global economy is
still shaky and oil is still holding high."
India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirements
and the country's oil refiners are the major buyers of dollars
in the domestic currency market.
Traders fear that in coming days, pressure from the oil
refiners for dollars could rise if tensions between the West and
Iran result in possible financial sanctions on countries buying
oil from Tehran.
New Delhi buys nearly 12 percent of its oil needs from Iran
and the United States has left China and India on its list of
countries that could face sanction for buying Iranian oil.
Some traders, however, hold on to view that any sharp slide
in the rupee will be actively controlled by the central bank
through intervention.
The RBI sold a net $7.3 billion in January in the spot
market, after sales of $7.8 billion in December, data released
by the RBI last week showed.
Indian shares posted their second straight rise on Wednesday
to close up 1.65 percent, their best single-day percentage rise
in nearly two weeks, led by export-focused software companies
and financials on renewed growth hopes.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.13.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.72, on a total volume of $4.84 billion.
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)