MUMBAI, March 22 The Indian rupee is expected to
hover near two-week lows on Thursday, with traders watching
local stocks for clues on capital flows and dollar demand from
oil importers.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 50.60
to 50.65 to the dollar and move between 50.42 and 50.82. It
closed at 50.66/67 on Wednesday, near its weakest level in two
weeks.
* At 0256 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was steady, while the Nifty India stock futures
index in Singapore was down 0.48 percent.
* Traders are awaiting manufacturing data from China and the
euro zone for more clues on the global economy and investors'
risk appetite.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)