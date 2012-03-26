MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee is likely to nudge higher on Monday, drawing support from a firmer euro that indicates better risk appetite, traders said. * Payments for oil imports could keep the market volatile. The stock market will also be watched for direction. * The rupee should open between 51.05 and 51.10 to the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.30, traders said. It closed at 51.17/18 last week, after hitting a more than two-month low of 51.28. * The likelihood of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India would also support the currency. * The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains. * At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.3 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.65 percent lower. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)