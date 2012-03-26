MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee is likely to
nudge higher on Monday, drawing support from a firmer euro that
indicates better risk appetite, traders said.
* Payments for oil imports could keep the market volatile.
The stock market will also be watched for direction.
* The rupee should open between 51.05 and 51.10 to
the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.30, traders
said. It closed at 51.17/18 last week, after hitting a more than
two-month low of 51.28.
* The likelihood of intervention by the Reserve Bank of
India would also support the currency.
* The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback
on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent
worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their
gains.
* At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.3 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures index in Singapore was 0.65 percent lower.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)