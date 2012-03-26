* Oil importers, companies chase dollars, drag rupee
* Steep fall in local shares, choppy euro weigh
* Fiscal risks seen hurting fund inflows - StanChart
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee slid to its
weakest level in more than two months on Monday on heavy dollar
buying from oil importers and other companies, with a steep fall
in local shares and a weak euro further dragging.
Traders said despite the pressure on the rupee, they believe
the central bank did not intervene in the forex market as these
demand pressures were seen as cyclical.
The rupee ended at 51.2650/2750 to the dollar,
sharply weaker than its previous close of 51.17/18, after
dipping as low as 51.4850 - a level last seen on Jan. 16,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"There was dollar buying across the board in the market,"
said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice-president of foreign
currency trading at Development Credit Bank, as companies
stepped up their dollar buying before the end of the month as
well as the financial year.
India's main share index dropped nearly 2 percent
to its lowest close in nearly two months.
Questions over the continuation of foreign fund inflows into
Indian shares resurfaced, on uncertainty over short-term capital
gains taxes for derivative products sold to foreign investors,
denting the market sentiment.
The euro is seen as an indicator of risk appetite and hence
is closely tracked by local currency traders for directional
cues on the dollar. For stories see
Standard Chartered said in a note that it expected the
current uptrend in USD/INR to extend into the second-quarter of
this year as "twin-deficit risks re-emerge". Foreign capital
inflows could be hurt due to the fiscal risks and the uncertain
outlook for interest rate cuts, it said.
"Any exaggerated rupee weakness, leading to systemic risks,
may lead to a more determined RBI response," the note said.
The Reserve Bank of India is suspected to have sold dollars
on two occasions last week to shore up the currency.
and
India imports about 80 percent of the oil that it consumes
and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency
market, with their demand tending to peak towards the close of
each month when they make payments.
Tension between Iran and the United States is likely to keep
the demand for dollars strong as Indian companies would look to
clear import dues as early as possible before any financial
sanctions are imposed on Iran's customers, traders said.
New Delhi, which buys nearly 12 percent of its oil needs
from Tehran, could be exempted from tighter U.S. sanctions,
the International Energy Agency's executive director told
Reuters.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.85.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended at
around 51.3, on a total volume of $5.2 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)