MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee is likely to perk up on Tuesday as global risk-taking got a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated that the U.S. monetary policy would stay ultra-loose despite recent strong economic data. * The dollar held near a near one-month low against a basket of major currencies after the Fed comment, while shares rose across Asia. * At 0224 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 1 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 1.15 percent higher. * The rupee should open between 51.00 and 51.05 to the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.20, traders said. It closed at 51.265/275 on Monday, after hitting a more than two-month low of 51.4850. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)