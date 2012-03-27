MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee is likely to
perk up on Tuesday as global risk-taking got a boost after the
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated that the
U.S. monetary policy would stay ultra-loose despite recent
strong economic data.
* The dollar held near a near one-month low against a basket
of major currencies after the Fed comment, while shares rose
across Asia.
* At 0224 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 1 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 1.15 percent higher.
* The rupee should open between 51.00 and 51.05 to
the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.20, traders
said. It closed at 51.265/275 on Monday, after hitting a more
than two-month low of 51.4850.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)