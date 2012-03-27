* Dollar hovers near 1-month low post Bernanke remarks
* But commodity rally on Fed comments may boost dlr demand -
trader
MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee pulled back
further on Tuesday from the over two-month trough hit in the
previous session, as local stocks gained, reflecting an improved
risk appetite globally after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech.
At 10:40 a.m (0510 GMT), the rupee was at
51.0550/0600 to the dollar, after hitting 51.0250 in early
trade. It closed at 51.265/275 on Monday.
"The dollar has been sold across the board and sentiment is
positive after comments from the U.S. Fed," said a senior
currency trader at a state-owned bank. He expects the unit to
move in a wide band of 51.00 to 51.30 during the session.
Underlining the need to keep the loose monetary policy for
some more time, Bernanke said, "... Further significant
improvements in the unemployment rate will likely require a more
rapid expansion of production and demand from consumers and
businesses, a process that can be supported by continued
accommodative policies."
Asian stocks rebounded and the dollar struggled near
one-month low after the comments.
Some dealers, however, saw the US Fed's comments as a speed
bump in the way of rupee's gain.
"We are likely to see (dollar demand) from gold and oil bids
since a rally in commodities could be seen after Bernanke's
dovish comments," said a currency trader with a state-owned
bank.
India imports about 80 percent of the oil that it consumes
and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency
market, with their demand tending to peak towards the close of
each month when they make payments.
Dollar demand from this section has picked up in the past
few weeks due to fears that tensions between Iran and the U.S.
could result in sanctions on Tehran's customers, making it
difficult for New Delhi, which buys 12 percent of its oil needs
from Iran, to receive supply and make payments.
International Energy Agency's executive director, however,
told Reuters that New Delhi could be exempted from tighter U.S.
sanctions.
Brent held steady above $125 due to raised investors'
appetite for riskier assets and supply concerns amid tightening
Western sanctions on Iran over the Islamic Republic's disputed
nuclear program.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.59.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
ended around 51.07, on a total volume of $1.42 billion.
