* Custodian flows prompt dollar sales by some foreign banks
* Strong local stocks aid; dovish comments by U.S. Fed hurt
* Rupee gains 1.04 pct; biggest rise since Jan 27 - TR data
By Aditya Phatak
NEW DELHI, March 27 The Indian rupee rebounded
on Tuesday to post its biggest single-session rise in two months
powered by dollar inflows towards some foreign banks and strong
local shares, even though doubts about the sustainability of the
rally remain.
Improved appetite for risk among investors after the U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke underlined the need to
keep an ultra loose monetary policy sent the dollar reeling and
added to the buying spree on the rupee, traders said.
The rupee added 1.04 percent to end at 50.7350/7450
to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 51.265/275, its
sharpest climb in a single session since Jan. 27, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
"Things look good for the rupee at the moment," said Ashtosh
Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC bank.
"The next support for the dollar is around 50.55 and the
broad range for the rupee is 50.00 to 51.00."
India's main share index rose 1.2 percent on media
reports the government would not target the so-called
participatory notes or P-Notes in a blanket manner under its
newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance.
P-notes are derivative products that allow foreign investors
to invest anonymously into Indian equities.
Some traders, however, remain skeptical about the
sustainability of rupee's rise.
"All the markets are just too volatile to take a call in
favour or against a currency. Worries over the global economy
too have not really subsided," said a currency trader with a
private-sector bank.
China has already lowered its growth forecast for the year
to 7.5 percent and euro zone's debt crisis seems too far away
from being resolved.
A few dealers also saw the dovish comments from the U.S. Fed
as a problem for the rupee as the remarks could fuel a rally in
commodities, especially oil prices, pushing the demand for
dollars from local oil importers even higher.
India imports about 80 percent of the oil that it consumes
and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency
market.
Dollar demand from oil importers has picked up in the past
few weeks due to fears that tensions between Iran and the U.S.
could result in sanctions on Tehran's customers, making it
difficult for New Delhi, which buys 12 percent of its oil needs
from Iran, to receive supply and make payments.
International Energy Agency's executive director, however,
told Reuters that New Delhi could be exempted from tighter U.S.
sanctions.
Brent held steady above $125 due to increased appetite for
riskier assets from investors and supply concerns amid
tightening Western sanctions on Iran over the Islamic Republic's
disputed nuclear program.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.28.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
ended at 51.28, on the MCX-SX at 50.7375 and on the United Stock
Exchange at 50.74, on a total volume of $6.9 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)