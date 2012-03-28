MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee is likely to
fall on Wednesday as subdued equities across Asia dent the
outlook for capital inflows while oil import payments remain
robust.
* Global investors turned cautious after the Federal Reserve
chairman said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory in
the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in
policymaking as the outlook brightens.
* The rupee should open between 50.80 and 50.85 to
the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.75 to 51.00, traders
said. It closed at 50.735/745 on Tuesday, gaining 1.04 percent,
its sharpest one-day climb since Jan. 27.
* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
and the Nifty India stock futures index
in Singapore were both down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)