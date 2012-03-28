MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee is likely to fall on Wednesday as subdued equities across Asia dent the outlook for capital inflows while oil import payments remain robust. * Global investors turned cautious after the Federal Reserve chairman said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in policymaking as the outlook brightens. * The rupee should open between 50.80 and 50.85 to the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.75 to 51.00, traders said. It closed at 50.735/745 on Tuesday, gaining 1.04 percent, its sharpest one-day climb since Jan. 27. * At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore were both down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)