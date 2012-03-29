MUMBAI, March 29 The Indian rupee is expected to
fall on Thursday on uncertainties about capital inflows caused
by proposed changes in tax laws, with weak economic data from
the United States and China also hurting risk appetite.
* Foreign brokerages are complaining the recent provisions
to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion, saying they
are couched in ambiguous language and could also be used to
target overseas market investors, risking a sell-off in markets.
* Dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest buyers of
the greenback in the domestic currency market, could add to
selling pressure on rupee. Traders expect the central bank to
support the currency to prevent a sharp slide.
* The rupee should open between 50.95 and 51.05 to
the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.20, traders
said. It closed at 50.7750/7850 on Wednesday.
* At 0240 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures index in Singapore was 1.1 percent lower.
* Wednesday's data showed new orders for U.S. durables
increased only modestly in February, below analysts' forecasts,
while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of
expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the
first quarter could be lacklustre.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)