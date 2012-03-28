* Local shares end 0.8 pct lower, drag rupee
* Rupee seen in 50.50 to 51.20/dlr range till Friday
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee pulled back
from the session's low on Wednesday as exporters selling dollars
aided, but remained weak on the back of high demand for the
greenback from oil importers and negative shares, that
accentuated foreign fund outflow fears.
The rupee ended at 50.7750/7850 to the dollar,
weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.735/745, after touching a low
of 51.02.
"There were some corporates selling dollars, which helped
the rupee to recover some of the losses," said Hari
Chandramgathan, a dealer at Federal Bank.
Traders expect the rupee to weaken in the next couple of
sessions, given continued dollar demand from oil importers to
meet month-end commitments, and squaring-off of positions before
the end of the financial year on March 31.
The unit is likely to trade in a 50.50 to 51.20 range till
Friday, a trader with a state-run bank said, adding the market
will keenly watch for any Reserve Bank of India intervention in
the foreign exchange market.
The RBI sold a net $7.3 billion in January in the spot
market, after sales of $7.8 billion in December. However, it has
maintained it does not target any particular exchange rate and
intervenes only to smooth volatility.
India's main stock index ended 0.8 percent lower,
with lenders leading the losses, as worries over higher cost of
funds and heavy government borrowing in the fiscal first-half
weighed on investor sentiments.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.35.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 51.2, on a total volume of $4.7 billion.
