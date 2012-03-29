* Proposed tax changes spark fund outflow fears

* Subdued risk appetite on global growth worries adds to gloom (Adds quotes, background, updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, March 29 The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday on lingering concerns proposed tax laws could trigger a sell-off in local equities by foreign funds, with global risk taking already taking a knock from sluggish U.S. and China economic data.

"The policy confusion, reform paralysis and growth worries are all hurting the currency," said a foreign exchange trader with a foreign bank.

The main stock index has lost more than 2 percent this week and foreign brokerages are complaining that recent provisions to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion are couched in ambiguous language and could also be used to target overseas market investors.

Payments by oil importers, the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, are also putting pressure on the rupee, traders said.

At 11:16 a.m. (0546 GMT), the rupee was at 51.11/12 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 50.7750/7850.

It dropped to as much as 51.2250 at one stage before pulling back slightly, sparking speculation of likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India but traders said some foreign banks sold dollars.

The central bank often intervenes through state-run banks to curb excessive volatility, but it does not comment on such activity until the data is released with a lag of about two months.

The outlook for the rupee remains subdued, with the charts suggesting initial support at 51.27, which is a 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of this week's range. The next support would be at 51.45, the 50 percent retracement of the rupee's rise between December and February.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 51.55.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all around 51.47, on a combined volume of $1.37 billion.

Shares across Asian markets were subdued on worries over slowing growth in the United States and China.

New orders for U.S. durables increased only modestly in February, below analysts' forecasts, while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Additional reporting by Krishna Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)