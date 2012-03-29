* Proposed tax changes spark fund outflow fears
* Subdued risk appetite on global growth worries adds to
gloom
(Adds quotes, background, updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 29 The Indian rupee weakened on
Thursday on lingering concerns proposed tax laws could trigger a
sell-off in local equities by foreign funds, with global risk
taking already taking a knock from sluggish U.S. and China
economic data.
"The policy confusion, reform paralysis and growth worries
are all hurting the currency," said a foreign exchange trader
with a foreign bank.
The main stock index has lost more than 2 percent
this week and foreign brokerages are complaining that recent
provisions to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion
are couched in ambiguous language and could also be used to
target overseas market investors.
Payments by oil importers, the biggest buyers of dollars in
the domestic currency market, are also putting pressure on the
rupee, traders said.
At 11:16 a.m. (0546 GMT), the rupee was at 51.11/12
to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 50.7750/7850.
It dropped to as much as 51.2250 at one stage before pulling
back slightly, sparking speculation of likely intervention by
the Reserve Bank of India but traders said some foreign banks
sold dollars.
The central bank often intervenes through state-run banks to
curb excessive volatility, but it does not comment on such
activity until the data is released with a lag of about two
months.
The outlook for the rupee remains subdued, with the charts
suggesting initial support at 51.27, which is a 76.4 percent
Fibonacci retracement of this week's range. The next support
would be at 51.45, the 50 percent retracement of the rupee's
rise between December and February.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.55.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
around 51.47, on a combined volume of $1.37 billion.
Shares across Asian markets were subdued on worries over
slowing growth in the United States and China.
New orders for U.S. durables increased only modestly in
February, below analysts' forecasts, while a gauge of future
business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the
prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be
lacklustre.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Additional reporting by Krishna
Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)