MUMBAI, March 30 The Indian rupee is likely to nudge higher early on Friday as exporters cash in their earnings on the last trading session of the fiscal year, traders said. * Slight overnight gains in the euro should also help the rupee, which fell 1.2 percent on Thursday in its biggest single-session slide since Dec. 12, they said. * Traders forecast the rupee would open between 51.20 and 51.25 to the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.60, with oil payments keeping the market volatile. It closed at 51.39/40 on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)