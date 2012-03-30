MUMBAI, March 30 The Indian rupee is likely to
nudge higher early on Friday as exporters cash in their earnings
on the last trading session of the fiscal year, traders said.
* Slight overnight gains in the euro should also help the
rupee, which fell 1.2 percent on Thursday in its biggest
single-session slide since Dec. 12, they said.
* Traders forecast the rupee would open between
51.20 and 51.25 to the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80
to 51.60, with oil payments keeping the market volatile. It
closed at 51.39/40 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)