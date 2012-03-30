* Rupee down 12.35 pct in 2011/12 fiscal year; gains on the
day
* Slowing growth, deficit, oil prices seen hurting rupee
* Seen moving in a wide 50-51/dlr range next month - HDFC
Bank
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, March 30 The Indian rupee suffered the
worst fall in four months, shedding 3.68 percent in March,
hammered by investor jitters over the impact of high global oil
prices on an economy still licking the wounds of a fierce
inflation battle that has crimped growth and widened deficits.
On the day, the rupee put on a good show aided by a surge in
local stocks and dollar sales by exporters trying to cash in on
the last session of the 2011/12 fiscal year.
"There is nothing cheerful domestically, and oil prices
react in a complex way with the Indian economy. It hurts fiscal
deficit, while seeping directly into inflation," said a currency
strategist at a foreign bank in Singapore.
"So, even if the global risk sentiment turns positive, rupee
may benefit lesser compared with other Asian currencies."
A deputy central banker said on Friday the country needs to
deal with inflation to "recreate" high growth.
The rupee ended at 50.87/88 to the dollar, stronger
than its 51.39/40 close on Thursday when it fell more than 1
percent mainly due to dollar demand from oil
importers.
A more than 2 percent surge in the key share index,
after the central bank's surprise bond purchases were seen
helping inject liquidity into the sector, also lifted the rupee.
The rupee's 3.68 percent fall in March was its steepest drop
since last November's 6.7 percent slide. The currency shed 12.35
percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Oil is not the only problem," said Ashtosh Raina, head of
foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"India has fiscal issues and political instability. So, the
rupee is likely to move in a wide range of 50 to 51 (per
dollar)for the next one month."
India's current account deficit widened to
$19.6 billion in the December quarter from $18.4 billion in the
previous period, data on Friday showed.
New Delhi's fiscal deficit during April to
February was 94.6 percent of the revised full fiscal year
2011/12 target, compared to 68.6 percent for the same period
last fiscal year, data showed.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is aiming to bring it down
to 5.1 percent in the 2012/13 that begins in April after
overshooting the current fiscal year's projection by a huge
margin.
It could be a tall order considering the government has been
unable to restart reforms and was forced to reverse a plan to
raise railway fares in light of opposition from its own allies,
adding to a year that has seen the ruling coalition weakened by
corruption scandals and a big loss in state elections.
Traders are still counting on the RBI to intervene in the
forex market to support the rupee in case of any sharp slide.
The RBI has sold a net $19.86 billion from September last
year to January to protect the rupee, which touched a record low
of 54.30 on Dec. 15, 2011.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 51.28 on Friday.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended
at around 51.24, on a combined volume of $4.84 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)