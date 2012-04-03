MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian rupee is expected to
nudge higher on Tuesday as trading resumes after a three-day
break, supported by bunched dollar inflows and improved risk
appetite after manufacturing data from China and United States
offset worries about a mild recession in the euro zone.
* The rupee should open between 50.60 and 50.65 to
the dollar and move in a range of 50.30 to 50.80, traders said.
It closed at 50.87/88 on Friday. The market was closed on Monday
for annual closing of bank accounts.
* At 0219 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.6 percent, and the Nifty India stock
futures index in Singapore was 0.9 percent higher.
* The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4, topping economists'
expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in leading
Asian exporters China, South Korea and Taiwan, although output
was still far from robust.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)