* Bunched dollar inflows after 3-day break helps
* Strong U.S., China manufacturing data aid risk mood
* Dollar likely to see support around 50.40 rupees - trader
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian rupee climbed to its
strongest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, the first
session of the new financial year 2012/13, bolstered by bunched
dollar inflows after a three-day weekend.
The currency, which fell 12.35 percent in 2011/12, was
helped by improved outlook for risk taking after strong
manufacturing data from the United States and China, traders
said.
However, the rupee is unlikely to make much headway because
of a widening current account deficit. India's balance of
payments fell into negative territory in the December quarter
for the first time in three years.
At 10:18 a.m. (0448 GMT), the rupee was at 50.57/58
to the dollar, after touching 50.51 in early trade, a level last
seen on March 21 according to Thomson Reuters data.
It closed at 50.87/88 on Friday, the last day of the fiscal
year 2011/12 during which it hit a record low of 54.30 on Dec.
15.
"Good amount of inflows are there," said a currency trader
with a foreign bank. "There is support for the dollar around
50.40 and we could see a move back to 50.80."
Nonetheless, not much volatility is expected this week
because of a spate of market holidays. Trading was closed on
Monday for annual closing of bank accounts and the market is
shut on Thursday and Friday for local holidays.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.99.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange were all
around 50.82, on a combined volume of $509 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)